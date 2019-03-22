BitLocker hacked? Disk encryption – and why you still need it [VIDEO]

A security researcher in New Zealand just showed that it’s possible to wire up a low-cost data sniffer to the security chip in a Microsoft Surface laptop…
…and read out the decryption key used by BitLocker, the software that is there to keep the data on your hard disk safe.
That has led to us getting asked, “Is BitLocker cracked? Is disk encryption still worth it?”
The answers are “No” and “Yes”, and this week’s Naked Security Live video explains why.
Watch now for answers the following questions and more:
- Why is BitLocker suddenly in the spotlight?
- How do BitLocker and “full-disk encryption” differ from encryption in general?
- Does this hack mean anyone who steals my encrypted laptop can get at all my data anyway?
- How do I set up disk encryption securely?
- Will encryption slow my laptop down?
- What’s the point of encrypting everything if most of the files aren’t personal data?
- What if I forget the password – wouldn’t a hackable system be handy in that case?
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
PS. Like the shirt in the video? They’re available at: https://shop.sophos.com/