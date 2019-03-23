Facebook password crisis – what to do? [VIDEO]

0 Facebook, Video
by

Facebook has just admitted to years of problems with password hygiene by leaking plaintext passwords into logfiles by mistake.

Watch this special edition of Naked Security Live…

…we answer the questions lots of people have been asking us since we first wrote about this issue:

  • What happened?
  • Was this a blunder or was Facebook being deliberately sneaky?
  • Should I close my account because of this?
  • Is this issue connected to Facebook’s recent outage?
  • What steps should I take right now?

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

