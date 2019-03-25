Monday review – the hot 29 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 18 March 2019
- Home DNA kit company now lets users opt out of FBI data sharing
- DARPA is working on an open source, secure e-voting system
- Intel releases patches for code execution vulnerabilities
- G Suite admins can now disallow SMS and voice authentication
- WordPress 5.1.1 patches dangerous XSS vulnerability
Tuesday 19 March 2019
- New scam accuses you of child abuse, offers to remove evidence
- Microsoft won’t patch Windows registry warning problem
- Gargantuan Gnosticplayers breach swells to 863 million records
- Court: Embarrassing leaks of internal Facebook emails are fishy
- Epic in hot water over Steam-scraping code
- MySpace loses 50 million songs in server migration
- Child-friendly search engines: How safe is Kiddle?
Wednesday 20 March 2019
- Ep. 024 – Sextortion, malicious adverts and randomness [PODCAST]
- Google researcher discovers new type of Windows security weakness
- Researchers fret over Netflix interactive TV traffic snooping
- Hacked tornado warning systems leave Texans in the dark
- Firefox 66 now blocks autoplaying audio by default
- Elsevier exposes users’ emails and passwords online
Thursday 21 March 2019
- Change your Facebook password now!
- Researcher finds new way to sniff Windows BitLocker encryption keys
- Flaw in popular PDF creation library enabled remote code execution
- Opera brings back free VPN service to its Android browser
- FBI crackdown on DDoS-for-hire sites led to 85% slash in attack sizes
Friday 22 March 2019
- Sacked IT guy annihilates 23 of his ex-employer’s AWS servers
- BitLocker hacked? Disk encryption – and why you still need it [VIDEO]
- Microsoft Windows 7 patch warns of coming patchocalypse
- Spycam sex videos of 1,600 motel guests sold to paying subscribers
- Scammer pleads guilty to fleecing Facebook and Google of $121m
Saturday 23 March 2019
This week’s podcast
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
This week’s Naked Security Live videos
Is BitLocker cracked? (No.) Is disk encryption still worth it? (Yes.) Here’s why:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
And, in other news, Facebook revealed it’s been storing millions of user passwords in plain text. Here’s what that means for you, and what to do now:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
