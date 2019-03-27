Ep. 025 – Business Email Compromise and IoT surprises [PODCAST]

by

We explain how to avoid losing money to the cybercrime known as BEC, short for Business Email Compromise, and our experts give you some great tips on what to look out for when you plug new devices into your network.

With Paul Ducklin, Matthew Boddy and Benedict Jones.

This week’s links:

To get your own copy of the free Sophos XG Firewall Home Edition mentioned in the podcast:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

