Ep. 025 – Business Email Compromise and IoT surprises [PODCAST]

We explain how to avoid losing money to the cybercrime known as BEC, short for Business Email Compromise, and our experts give you some great tips on what to look out for when you plug new devices into your network.
With Paul Ducklin, Matthew Boddy and Benedict Jones.
This week’s links:
- FBI arrest 74 in global BEC takedown
- Why you should be cautious of emails from friends and colleagues
- 7 tips for securing the Internet of Things
- What if your security camera were an insecurity camera?
- UPnP flaws turn millions of routers into doorstops
