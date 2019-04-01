Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 25 March 2019
- Medtronic cardiac implants can be hacked, FDA issues alert
- Thousands of API and cryptographic keys leaking on GitHub every day
- Update now! WordPress hackers target Easy WP SMTP plugin
- New ratings point to keyless cars that can stand up to relay attacks
Tuesday 26 March 2019
- Apple patches 51 security flaws
- FEMA exposes sensitive data of 2.3 million disaster survivors
- Tech giants back bill that privacy advocates claim is toothless
- Family tracking app spilled pics, names and real-time location data
Wednesday 27 March 2019
- Ep. 025 – Business Email Compromise and IoT surprises [PODCAST]
- Facebook’s Whitehat Settings lets bug-hunters dial back app security
- Preinstalled Android apps are harvesting and sharing your data
- DragonEx exchange hacked, smoking ashes being raked over
Thursday 28 March 2019
- “Twitter 2007 multicolor” hoax – debunk it, don’t spread it!
- Is your e-commerce site being used to test stolen card data?
- Spyware app exposes private photos, hosting provider steps in
- Broadband providers told to explain how they handle consumer data
- Firefox brings Lockbox password manager to Android’s autofill
Friday 29 March 2019
- As drones fill the skies, cybercriminals won’t be far behind
- Grindr up for sale amid US fears for Chinese-owned data
- FTC slams the phone down on quartet of robocallers
- Companies will stop storing data in Australia, Microsoft warns
