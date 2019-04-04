Ep. 026 – Android bloatware, hackable routers and website attacks [PODCAST]

In this episode, the Naked Security podcast looks into the annoying problem of bloatware on Android phones [01’54”], explains a zero-day bug in a TP-Link router and how it turned into bad PR [09’37”], and gives you advice on how to keep crooks out of your webserver [13’41”].
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Matthew Boddy and Benedict Jones.
This week’s links:
- Preinstalled Android apps are harvesting and sharing your data
- TP-Link router zero-day offers your network up to hackers
- Supermarket patches its web security…how safe are your web forms?
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.
Thanks to Purple Planet for the opening and closing music.