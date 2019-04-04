Ep. 026 – Android bloatware, hackable routers and website attacks [PODCAST]

In this episode, the Naked Security podcast looks into the annoying problem of bloatware on Android phones [01’54”], explains a zero-day bug in a TP-Link router and how it turned into bad PR [09’37”], and gives you advice on how to keep crooks out of your webserver [13’41”].

With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Matthew Boddy and Benedict Jones.

This week’s links:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

