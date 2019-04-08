Monday review – the hot 25 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 1 April 2019
- Russia accused of massive GPS spoofing campaign
- Microsoft slaps down 99 APT35/Charming Kitten domains
- Top-secret defense document hoarder Harold Martin pleads guilty
- Politicians mistakenly vote the wrong way in controversial internet law
Tuesday 2 April 2019
- Government spyware hidden in Google Play store apps
- TP-Link router zero-day offers your network up to hackers
- Are there viable alternatives to Facebook and Twitter?
- VMware patches critical vulnerabilities
- Possible Toyota data breach affecting 3.1 million customers
- Wrecked Teslas hang onto your (unencrypted) data
Wednesday 3 April 2019
- Researchers trick Tesla’s Autopilot into driving into oncoming traffic
- Is your hard drive exposed online?
- 2m credit cards ripped off from restaurant chain, sold on the dark web
- Patch Android now! April updates fixes three critical flaws
Thursday 4 April 2019
- Facebook apps expose millions of users’ Facebook data
- Why ‘PWNED!’ is appearing on some GPS smartwatches
- Android banking and finance apps’ security found wanting
- Facebook won’t ask for your email password any more
- Apache needs a patchy! Carpe Diem, update now
- Ep. 026 – Android bloatware, hackable routers and website attacks [PODCAST]
Friday 5 April 2019
- Serious Security: GPS week rollover and the other sort of “zero day”
- Patch now! Magento e-commerce sites targeted by SQLi attacks
- Hoax! Nope, hackers aren’t posting invisible sexual videos on your wall
- Nvidia patches severe bugs in edge computing modules
- New law will punish social media companies for users’ violent content
