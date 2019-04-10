Ep. 027 – Honeypots, GPS rollover and the MySpace data vortex

0 Podcast
by

The Naked Security podcast reveals how long you can expect to go unnoticed online [01’25”], explains why we still have applications where every bit matters [13’05”], and comes up with a new vocabulary for “data loss” on the scale of MySpace’s music file implosion [17’07”].

With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Matthew Boddy and Benedict Jones.

This week’s links:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

If you enjoy the podcast, please share it with other people interested in cybersecurity, and give us a vote on iTunes and other podcasting directories.

If you want to know more about the honeypot research we discussed in this episode, here’s the full report:


Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Thanks to Purple Planet for the opening and closing music.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux