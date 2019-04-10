Ep. 027 – Honeypots, GPS rollover and the MySpace data vortex

The Naked Security podcast reveals how long you can expect to go unnoticed online [01’25”], explains why we still have applications where every bit matters [13’05”], and comes up with a new vocabulary for “data loss” on the scale of MySpace’s music file implosion [17’07”].
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin, Matthew Boddy and Benedict Jones.
This week’s links:
- Knock and don’t run: the tale of the relentless hackerbots
- IoT surprises – the problem with UPnP
- Serious Security: GPS week rollover and the other sort of “zero day”
- Myspace songs come back from the dead
