Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 8 April 2019
- Bootstrap supply chain attack is another attempt to poison the barrel
- Microsoft lets Windows users off the update leash
- Firefox draws battle lines against push notification spam
- Myspace songs come back from the dead
Tuesday 9 April 2019
- Knock and don’t run: the tale of the relentless hackerbots
- Chrome, Safari and Opera criticised for removing privacy setting
- Airbnb says sorry after man detects hidden camera with network scan
- Hacker unlocks Samsung S10 with 3D-printed fingerprint
- Fired sysadmin pleads guilty to doxxing five senators on Wikipedia
Wednesday 10 April 2019
- Ep. 027 – Honeypots, GPS rollover and the MySpace data vortex
- Mar-a-Lago intruder had instant-malware-inflicting thumb drive
- Here’s the Microsoft April Patch Tuesday roundup
- Check your Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway G1100 router now
- Two robocallers fined $3m for Google listings scam
- Two teens charged with jamming school Wi-Fi to get out of exams
Thursday 11 April 2019
- Serious Security: How web forms can steal your bandwidth and harm your brand
- Ban the use of ‘dark patterns’ by tech companies, say US lawmakers
- App could have let attackers locate and take control of users’ cars
- Toddler locks father out of iPad for 25.5 MILLION minutes, or until 2067
Friday 12 April 2019
- Assange arrested, faces extradition for hacking
- Feds say Russian 2016 election meddling spanned all US states
- Flickr tackling online image theft with new AI service
- Android phones transformed into anti-phishing security tokens
Sunday 14 April 2019
This week’s podcast
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)
This week’s Naked Security Live video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.
Image of days of week courtesy of Shutterstock.