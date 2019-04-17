Ep. 028 – SPEWS, Android security and scary Facebook messages [PODCAST]

by

In this episode, the Naked Security podcast tells you how to make your web signup forms safer [02’52”], explains how Android phones can be used as security tokens [08’13”], and looks into a Facebook “hidden message” that escaped into the wild [14’04”].

With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin and Matthew Boddy.

This week’s links:

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

