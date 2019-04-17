Ep. 028 – SPEWS, Android security and scary Facebook messages [PODCAST]

In this episode, the Naked Security podcast tells you how to make your web signup forms safer [02’52”], explains how Android phones can be used as security tokens [08’13”], and looks into a Facebook “hidden message” that escaped into the wild [14’04”].
With Anna Brading, Paul Ducklin and Matthew Boddy.
This week’s links:
- Serious Security: How web forms can steal your bandwidth and harm your brand
- Android phones transformed into anti-phishing security tokens
- Facebook admits “supply chain data leak” in new Oculus headsets
