Tuesday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Monday 15 April 2019
- Flood of exploits targetting ancient WinRAR flaw continues
- Microsoft’s Edge browser reborn after Chromium makeover
- Is there a link between videogaming and cybercrime? Police think so
- Dragonblood: Data-leaking flaw in WPA3 Wi-Fi authentication
- Facebook admits “supply chain data leak” in new Oculus headsets
Tuesday 16 April 2019
- Watch out! Don’t fall for the Instagram ‘Nasty List’ phishing attack
- Google’s location history data shared routinely with police
- US feds’ names, home and email addresses hacked and posted online
- Security weakness in popular VPN clients
Wednesday 17 April 2019
- Ep. 028 – SPEWS, Android security and scary Facebook messages [PODCAST]
- Mozilla to Apple: Protect user privacy with rotating phone IDs
- Ad blocker firms rush to fix security bug
- Internet Explorer browser flaw threatens all Windows users
- Microsoft confirms Outlook.com and Hotmail accounts were breached
Thursday 18 April 2019
- Serious Security: Ransomware you’ll never find – and how to stop it
- Facebook user data used as bargaining chip, according to leaked docs
- Google plays Whack-A-Mole with naughty Android developers
- Chrome flaw on iOS leads to 500 million unwanted pop-up ads
- Oracle issues nearly 300 patches in quarterly update
Friday 19 April 2019
Sunday 21 April 2019
