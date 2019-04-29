Monday review – the hot 17 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 22 April 2019
Tuesday 23 April 2019
- Phone fingerprint scanner fooled by chewing gum packet
- Hotspot finder app blabs 2 million Wi-Fi network passwords
- Once again, it’s 123456: the password that says ‘I give up’
- Tuesday review – the hot 21 stories of the week
Wednesday 24 April 2019
- Ex-student records himself using USB Killer to fry college computers
- NYPD forgets to redact facial recognition docs, asks for them back
- Gunpoint domain hijack turns out to have been a family affair
- DNS over HTTPS is coming whether ISPs and governments like it or not
Thursday 25 April 2019
- ExtraPulsar backdoor based on leaked NSA code – what you need to know
- Blochainbandit stole $54 million of Ethereum by guessing weak keys
- Atlanta Hawks fall prey to Magecart credit card skimming group
- Teen sues Apple for $1 billion over Apple stores’ facial recognition
Friday 26 April 2019
- NSA asks to end mass phone surveillance
- Fingerprint glitch in passports swapped left and right hands
- Microsoft drops password expiration from Windows 10 security
- Cops can try suspect’s fingers on locked iPhones found at crime scene
