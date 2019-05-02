World Password Day – what (NOT!) to do

Today is World Password Day, and that means it’s a day that’s all about caring and sharing…

…but WITHOUT THE SHARING!

We made a short video to catch your attention:

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

None of the passwords in the video seem truly terrible – there’s no 123456 and no password, after all.

But all the passwords you see in the video are easily guessable, even though most of them aren’t dictionary words, and all of them come from a recently released list of the top 100,000 passwords.

So don’t take password shortcuts to save a few seconds a day in your digital life – if you’re serious about keeping the crooks out, don’t make it easy for them to get in!

Our recommendations are:

Happy World Password Day – and stay safe out there!

LISTEN NOW – LEARN MORE ABOUT TWO-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or access via iTunes.)

