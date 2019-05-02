Today is World Password Day, and that means it’s a day that’s all about caring and sharing…
…but WITHOUT THE SHARING!
We made a short video to catch your attention:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
None of the passwords in the video seem truly terrible – there’s no
123456 and no
password, after all.
But all the passwords you see in the video are easily guessable, even though most of them aren’t dictionary words, and all of them come from a recently released list of the top 100,000 passwords.
So don’t take password shortcuts to save a few seconds a day in your digital life – if you’re serious about keeping the crooks out, don’t make it easy for them to get in!
Our recommendations are:
- Pick proper passwords. Watch our straight-talking tips on how to choose decent passwords.
- Use a password manager. Read our advice on why you need a password manager and how to pick the one that suits you best.
- Turn on two-factor authentication. Learn why 2FA doesn’t have to be a hassle, and why you should use it whenever you can.
Happy World Password Day – and stay safe out there!
One comment on “World Password Day – what (NOT!) to do”
stop using passwords you fools!