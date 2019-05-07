Weekly review – the hot 25 stories of last week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written last week – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 29 April 2019
- NIST tool boosts chances of finding dangerous software flaws
- Cryptocurrency giants in $850m fraud allegations
- Cops need warrant for both location history and phone pinging, says judge
- Piracy streaming apps are stuffed with malware
Tuesday 30 April 2019
- Android users: watch out for this fake address bar trick
- Securing edge devices – how to keep the crooks out of your network
- Docker breach of 190,000 users exposes lack of two-factor authentication
- Facebook under investigation for harvesting 1.5m users’ contact lists
- Man posing as Hollywood superstar scams woman out of a ‘fortune’
Wednesday 1 May 2019
- Keeping your data safe when traveling
- Millions of consumer smart devices exposed by serious security flaw
- Diabetics are hunting down obsolete insulin pumps with a security flaw
- Mystery database exposes data on 80 million US households
- Crooks using hacked Microsoft email accounts to steal cryptocurrency
Thursday 2 May 2019
- World Password Day – what (NOT!) to do
- DHS policies allow unlimited, warrantless device search
- Is a sticky label the answer to the IoT’s security problems?
- Extortionists leak data of huge firms after IT provider refuses to pay
- US Government halves deadline for applying critical patches to 15 days
Friday 3 May 2019
- Belgian programmer solves cryptographic puzzle – 15 years too soon!
- Criminals are hiding in Telegram – but backdoors are not the answer
- Cryptocoin theft, scam and fraud could total more than $1.2b in Q1
- Cybersecurity experts battle for right to repair
- Google rolling out auto-delete for your location and activity history
Sunday 5 May 2019
News, straight to your inbox
