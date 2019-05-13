Monday review – the hot 18 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 7 May 2019
- MegaCortex ransomware distracts victims with Matrix film references
- Firefox add-ons with obfuscated code will be banned by Mozilla
- Dark web marketplace Wall Street Market busted by international police
- Blockchain project settles cross-border payment
Wednesday 8 May 2019
- Latest Android security updates, and Google to fix patch delays for Pixel
- Malvertiser behind 100+ million bad ads indicted in the US
- School lunch company exec arrested for skewering rival’s site
- Researchers’ Evil Clippy cloaks malicious Office macros
Thursday 9 May 2019
- Sextortion mail from yourself? It doesn’t mean you’ve been hacked…
- Metal keys beat smart locks in NYC legal battle
- CSS tracking trick can monitor your mouse without JavaScript
- DeepDotWeb seized, suspected admins arrested
- Chrome plans to save you from sites that mess with your back button
Friday 10 May 2019
- Chrome browser pushes SameSite cookie security overhaul
- 275m personal records swiped from exposed MongoDB database
- FTC renews call for single federal privacy law
- Airbnb Superhost’s creepy spycam sniffed out by sleuthing infosec pro
Latest video
Have you received a sextortion mail from yourself? It doesn’t mean you’ve been hacked…
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.