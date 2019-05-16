Please vote for Naked Security at the European Blogger Awards 2019!

It’s that time of year again.
Please vote for us in the European Security Blogger Awards 2019.
We’re up for an award called The Corporates – The Best CyberSecurity Vendor Blog, and if you think we’re the best, you can have your say on the voting page:
(You don’t have to vote in every category on the list – if all you want to do is vote for us, you don’t have to pick an entry in the other sections as well. Just leave them blank.)
You vote means a lot to us…
…and you do too!
Naked Security would be nothing without you, our community – so to everyone who reads, listens, watches, comments, votes, likes, and shares our material, thank you so much.
By the way, the reason the Blogger Awards are in June every year is because they’re organised to coincide with the Infosec Europe conference at London Olympia.
The Naked Security team will all be attending Infosec this year, so if you’re in the area from 04 June 2019 to 06 June 2019, please drop in and say, “Hi!” and maybe catch some of the talks on our stand and at the show.
(Duck will be speaking on the stand every day at 14:00 , with a bonus appearance at 11:00 on the first day, plus a talk on Cryptography and Malware in the Technology Showcase Theatre at 10:40 on the second day.)
On the door, Infosec tickets are £69, but you can get free entry on us by registering online until 03 June 2019.