Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 13 May 2019
- Two people indicted for massive Anthem health data breach
- Study finds Android smartphones riddled with suspect ‘bloatware’
- Break up Facebook, cofounder says: it’s an un-American monopoly
Tuesday 14 May 2019
- Update WhatsApp now! One call could give spies access to your phone
- White label SOS panic buttons can be hacked via SMS
- Windows 10 brings password-free access another step closer
- Feds hook ELECTRICFISH, new Windows malware from North Korea
Wednesday 15 May 2019
- UPDATE NOW! Critical, remote, ‘wormable’ Windows vulnerability
- Microsoft fixes Intel ZombieLoad bug with Patch Tuesday updates
- Twitter bug leaks iOS users’ location data to partner
- Update iOS and Mojave now! Apple patches are out
- Facebook sues app developer Rankwave over data misuse
Thursday 16 May 2019
- Please vote for Naked Security at the European Blogger Awards 2019!
- Facebook restores disabled ‘View As’ feature used in 2018 breach
- Severe Linux kernel flaw found in RDS
- San Francisco bans police use of facial recognition
Friday 17 May 2019
- Google recalls Titan Bluetooth keys after finding security flaw
- Hacking gang stole millions in cryptocurrency via SIM swaps
- Europol arrests end GozNym banking malware gang
- Trump seeks tales of social media bias – and your phone number
Latest videos
Microsoft has fixed an RDP vulnerability that can be exploited remotely, without authentication and used to run arbitrary code.
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
A WhatsApp zero-day has allowed an “advanced cyber actor” to successfully install spyware on victims’ phones with no more than a phone call.
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.