Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Monday 13 May 2019

Tuesday 14 May 2019

Wednesday 15 May 2019

Thursday 16 May 2019

Friday 17 May 2019

Latest videos

Microsoft has fixed an RDP vulnerability that can be exploited remotely, without authentication and used to run arbitrary code.

A WhatsApp zero-day has allowed an “advanced cyber actor” to successfully install spyware on victims’ phones with no more than a phone call.

