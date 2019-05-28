Redditor can stay anonymous, court rules

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) is claiming a win for free speech after it prevailed in a court battle to protect a Redditor from having his anonymity stripped.
Court documents use the male pronoun for the Redditor, who goes by the alias “Darkspilver,” so we’ll follow suit.
As those documents describe it, Darkspilver is a lifelong member of the Jehovah’s Witness community and considers himself a practicing Jehovah’s Witness. Many of his friends and family belong to the community, as well.
There are aspects of the organization’s teachings and practices that he questions. Given that he didn’t feel he could raise those concerns openly in the community – which, he said, tends to shun those who express disagreement or doubts – he turned to discussion platform Reddit. As of March 2019, Reddit had 542 million monthly visitors (234 million unique users), ranking as the No. 6 most visited website in the US. As of Friday, it ranked at No. 19 in the world, according to Alexa Internet.
Starting a few years ago, seeking to discuss his concerns about the religious organization and its collection, and handling, of members’ data, Darkspilver took to a Reddit forum for ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses and posted material including a copy of an ad asking for donations that had appeared on the back of a Watch Tower magazine, and a chart to show the kinds of data that the Jehovah’s Witness organization collects and processes.
The community was not pleased. In January, the Watch Tower Bible & Tract Society of Pennsylvania – which publishes the religion’s bibles and publications – asked the US District Court in the Northern District of California to issue a subpoena pursuant to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to Reddit, in an effort to discover Darkspilver’s identity. The Watch Tower claimed that both the advertisement and the chart were copyrighted.
Reddit declined to unmask Darkspilver. The platform also joined Darkspilver’s motion to quash that subpoena, filed by the EFF in March.
The EFF called the Watch Tower’s copyright claims “absurd.” As far as Darkspilver could tell, the materials were all freely available online. To boot, he wasn’t making any money off of publishing them, which puts it in the realm of fair use.
Disclosing his identity would cause Darkspilver to be disfellowshipped by his community, he feared. That brings to bear a well-established test, the “Doe” test, which allows a party to use the courts to pierce anonymity only where they can show that their claims are valid and also that the balance of harms favors disclosure, the EFF explained in an announcement on Tuesday.
The Doe test is designed to balance the constitutional right to share and access information anonymously with the right to seek redress for legitimate complaints.
The Watch Tower’s comeback: What constitutional rights? He doesn’t live in the US. How does the First Amendment come into play?
On Friday 17 May 2019, Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim rejected that argument, holding that the First Amendment can apply even if a “Doe” isn’t in the US. Darkspilver’s speech took place on a US company’s platform, the court noted, with a US audience. Silencing him would inevitably have ripple effects in the country at large, and besides, the First Amendment protects both speaker and audience.
Judge Kim:
The subpoena here was issued by a court in the United States, on behalf of a United States company (Watch Tower) and was directed against another United States company (Reddit). Moreover, the First Amendment protects the audience as well as the speaker.
The court order granting the quashing of the subpoena isn’t keeping Darkspilver completely anonymous, however. The court conceded that the Watch Tower might be justified in saying that it’s suffered harm by having its copyrights infringed upon, in that people could be directed away from its website. Therefore, in order to give the publisher a chance to demonstrate that fewer people visited its website after Darkspilver’s posting, the court decided to allow Watch Tower’s lawyers to see Darkspilver’s identifying information, which is required in order for Watch Tower to pursue copyright claims.
Based on that approach, the Doe standard “offers weak protections for fair users,” the EFF maintains. Still, the disclosure of Darkspilver’s identity is subject to strict limits: Watch Tower’s attorneys are prohibited from sharing the information with anyone, including their client, without a separate court order. If they violate that order, they’ll be “sanctioned,” the court warned.
It’s a complicated case, involving intellectual property, free speech and privacy, the EFF said, but for now, it’s still a “crucial win for the First Amendment and access to anonymous speech for internet users everywhere.”
One comment on “Redditor can stay anonymous, court rules”
The Watchtower Org. believes it is Gods sole appointed channel of Truth on earth today. Therefore what it publishes in the Watchtower Magazine are the directives from God via the Governing Body of the WT. Gods law is taught as being higher than mans [Caesars] laws and JW’s are under obligation to ‘rat’ on anyone they know of who has been involved in sin or who is aware of a sinner who has not been ‘brought to book” yet. And that failure to do so is in itself cause for Disfellowship and Shunning of that person too. As the Attorneys [to my best knowledge], are JW members, they will be under obligation to disclose details and names of those who have overstepped JW Internal Laws.
So the confidentiality of this persons true ID is truly at risk – despite the Court ruling ~