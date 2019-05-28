Tuesday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 20 May 2019
- CEO told to hand back 757,000 fraudulently obtained IP addresses
- Brave browser concerned that Client Hints could be abused for tracking
- Facebook bans accounts of fake news firm
- Bots rigged Russian finale of ‘The Voice Kids’ talent show
Tuesday 21 May 2019
- Deep Packet Inspection a threat to net neutrality, say campaigners
- Amnesty sues maker of Pegasus, the spyware let in by WhatsApp zero day
- Rats leave the sinking ship as hackers’ forum gets hacked
- WordPress plugin sees second serious security bug in six weeks
Wednesday 22 May 2019
- Instagram data from 49 million accounts found lying around online
- Some Androids don’t call 911 when you tell them to call an ambulance
- Don’t break Windows 10 by deleting SID, Microsoft warns
- Hackers for hire – the good, the bad and the just-plain-scammers
Thursday 23 May 2019
- Google stored some passwords in plaintext for 14 years
- Tor Browser for Android 8.5 offers mobile users privacy boost
- Mozilla fixes bugs, improves privacy in latest Firefox release
- The city of Baltimore is being held hostage by ransomware
Friday 24 May 2019
- Any advance on $1.2m for this virus-infested netbook?
- Safari test points to a future with tracker-free ads
- Batterygate news: Apple to warn users if iOS updates throttle iPhones
- Google Ad Exchange in data privacy probe
Saturday 25 May 2019
