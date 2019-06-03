Going to Infosec Europe this week? Want a free T-shirt?

Are you making your way to Olympia, London for Infosec Europe this week?
If the answer is yes, make sure to come to stand F160 to say hello, and stick around for talks from Sophos.
You can also meet some of the Naked Security team – Duck, Anna, Alice, Matt and Ben will all be around and would love to meet you.
We’ll be presenting on a range of topics:
- Fiendish malware – and how to unravel it – Paul Ducklin
- It hurts when RDP – Matt Boddy and Ben Jones
- An insight into Emotet malware – from humble banking malware to sophisticated botnet – Fraser Howard
- Reinventing Cloud Security using AI and Automation – Richard Beckett
- Adapt or Die – What animals can teach us about security – Jon Hope
- LOL PWNED – A nerd’s reflections upon modern threats and cyberattacks – Greg Iddon
More from Duck
On Wednesday at 10.40am, our very own Paul Ducklin will be presenting at the Technology Showcase Theatre on Cryptography and malware: How crooks hide and how to spot them anyway. You can expect to learn about:
- Cryptography and malware
- Understanding your cyberenemy
- How to spot so-called “hidden” attacks
- Proactive techniques to keep the crooks out
What’s that about T-shirts?
Say “SECURITY IS THE BEST POLICY“, to any Sophos staff member on the stand and we’ll give you a coveted Sophos T-shirt. (While stocks last, so be quick!)