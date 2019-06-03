Monday review – the hot 17 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 28 May 2019
- Millions of Canva users’ data stolen as GnosticPlayers strikes again
- Google-protected mobile browsers were open to phishing for over a year
- Redditor can stay anonymous, court rules
- Hackers breach US license plate scanning company
- US Senate passes anti-robocalling bill
- Tuesday review – the hot 21 stories of the week
Wednesday 29 May 2019
- New research generates deepfake video from a single picture
- Three tech-support scammers charged with ripping off the elderly
- Researchers uncover smart padlock’s dumb security
Thursday 30 May 2019
- The cryptominer that kept coming back
- New Zealand’s “hacked” budget was found on a website
- A million devices still vulnerable to ‘wormable’ RDP hole
- What a teen grade hacker’s confession can teach us
Friday 31 May 2019
- Unpatched Docker bug allows read-write access to host OS
- Flipboard data breach – what users should do now
- Foreign spies may be hiding in your VPN, warns DHS
- Facial recognition used to strip adult industry workers of anonymity
