Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 3 June 2019
- Your phone’s sensors could be used as a cookie you can’t delete
- New controversy erupts over Chrome ad blocking plans
- Going to Infosec Europe this week? Want a free T-shirt?
- Fake news writer: If people are stupid enough to believe this stuff…
- All G Suite users to get Gmail ‘confidential’ mode
Tuesday 4 June 2019
- Synthetic clicks and the macOS flaw Apple can’t seem to fix
- GandCrab ransomware crooks to shut up shop
- US visa applicants required to hand over social media info
- Apple sunsets iTunes
Wednesday 5 June 2019
- Patch Android! June 2019 update fixes eight critical flaws
- Apple bans ads, third-party tracking in apps meant for kids
- ATM skimming crook behind bars after draining accounts for 2 years
- Apple battles Facebook and Google with rival sign in service
Thursday 6 June 2019
- Firefox aims at Google with Enhanced Tracking Prevention
- Microsoft dismisses new Windows RDP ‘bug’ as a feature
- YouTube bans kids’ live-streaming without an adult present
- Gang charged with $19 million iPhone scam
Friday 7 June 2019
- Action required! Exim mail servers need urgent patching
- What’s the best approach to patching vulnerabilities?
- Researchers eavesdrop on smartphone finger taps
- The FBI is sitting on more than 641m photos of people’s faces
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.