Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 10 June 2019
- Microsoft warns of time-travelling equation exploit – are you safe?
- The GoldBrute botnet is trying to crack open 1.5 million RDP servers
- Cryptocurrency attack thwarted by npm team
- Laptops used in 2016 NC poll to be examined by feds – after 2.5 years
- Online shops fear 2FA at checkout will increase abandoned carts
Tuesday 11 June 2019
- Critical flaws found in Amcrest security cameras
- iOS 13 will map the apps that are tracking you
- It’s a SCAM: Send Bitcoin or your company’s reputation is TOAST!
- Researchers crack digital safe using HSM flaw
Wednesday 12 June 2019
- Critical Adobe Flash player bug and more in June’s Patch Tuesday
- FBI warns users to be wary of phishing sites abusing HTTPS
- Radiohead releases ‘OK Computer’ sessions that hacker tried to ransom
- Hackers stole photos of travelers and license plates from subcontractor
Thursday 13 June 2019
- Facebook keeps deepfake of Mark Zuckerberg
- Backpacker claims to find a network of hidden webcams in farm stay
- Vim devs fix system-pwning text editor bug
- Microsoft’s battle with SandboxEscaper zero days turns into grim Groundhog Day
Friday 14 June 2019
- Critical flaw found in Evernote Web Clipper for Chrome
- Android phones can now be security keys for iOS devices
- Facebook got 187,000 users’ data with snoopy VPN app
- Cop arrested following explicit chat with bogus 16yo girl
Latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.