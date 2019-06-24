Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 17 June 2019
- Yubico recalls FIPS Yubikey tokens after flaw found
- Privacy foul for soccer league app that eavesdropped on users
- I’d like to add you to my professional network of people to spy on
- Widely used medical infusion pump can be remotely hijacked
Tuesday 18 June 2019
- 90% off Ray-Bans? It’s a 100% Instagram SCAM!
- Bella Thorne steals hacker’s thunder, publishes nude photos herself
- The US is reportedly seeding Russia’s power grid with malware
- Phishing attack lures victims with encrypted message alert
Wednesday 19 June 2019
- Netflix researcher spots TCP SACK flaws in Linux and FreeBSD
- Pass the salt! Popular CMSs aren’t securing passwords properly
- Hospitals are being suffocated by robocalls
- Millions of Venmo transactions scraped (again)
Thursday 20 June 2019
- Update Firefox now! Zero-day found in the wild
- Google launches new Chrome protection from bad URLs
- Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency is big news but will it be secure?
- “Deeply personal medical” records exposed online
Friday 21 June 2019
- Microsoft uses AI to push Windows 10 upgrade to users
- Used Nest cams were letting previous owners spy on you
- Florida city will pay over $600,000 to ransomware attackers
- Government is exposing identities of child abuse victims
