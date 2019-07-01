Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 24 June 2019
- Mozilla patched two Firefox zero-day flaws in one week
- Mobile apps riddled with high-risk vulnerabilities, warns report
- Desjardins’ employee from hell spills 2.9m records
- Facebook posts reveal your hidden illnesses, say researchers
Tuesday 25 June 2019
- Serious Security: Rambleed attacks blunted – the OpenSSH way
- WeTransfer sends user file links to wrong people
- Presidential text alerts are open to spoofing attacks, warn researchers
- Government agencies still send sensitive files via hackable .zips
- Cop awarded $585K after colleagues snooped on her via license database
Wednesday 26 June 2019
- Hacker threw Molotov cocktail, dropped USB drive of his DDoS deeds
- Social engineering forum hacked, user data dumped on rival site
- VLC media player gets biggest security update ever
- Google creates educational tools to help kids spot fake news
Thursday 27 June 2019
- Tesla 3 navigation system fooled with GPS spoofing
- YouTube’s antics with kids’ data prompts call for FTC to force change
- FTC crackdown targets operators behind 1 billion robocalls
- Are heart monitors the next big thing in biometrics?
Friday 28 June 2019
- $50 DeepNude app undresses women with a single click
- Mozilla’s bizarre robo-surfer project demonstrates ad snooping
- Google Maps shortcut turns into 100-car mud pie in farmer’s field
- Cryptocurrency phish dials back the fear, cranks up the politeness
