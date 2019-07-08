Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 1 July 2019
- RDP BlueKeep exploit shows why you really, really need to patch
- ETERNALBLUE sextortion scam puts your password where your name should be
- Cloud computing giant PCM hacked
- Crave that Instagram verified badge? Don’t fall for this login-stealing scam
Tuesday 2 July 2019
- Scary Granny zombie game slurps credentials, spawns phishing attack
- Dating app Jack’d fined $240K for leaving private photos up for a year
- Medtronic rushes to replace insulin pumps after flaws found
- Relatives’ DNA in geneology database leads to murder conviction
Wednesday 3 July 2019
- Serious Security: Beware eBay scrapers promising to help you
- IoT vendor Orvibo gives away treasure trove of user and device data
- Georgia’s court system hit by ransomware
- Miami police body cam videos up for sale on the darkweb
- Patch Android! July 2019 update fixes 9 critical flaws
Thursday 4 July 2019
- Why are they “smart” locks if more money buys you less security?
- Open Sesame! Zipato’s smart hub hacked to open front doors
- Facebook’s down-ranking those ‘miracle cure’ health posts we all hate
- Facebook should put a stop to Libra for now, says Congress
- TikTok investigated (again) over how it handles children’s data and safety
Friday 5 July 2019
- 5 tips to stay secure on social media
- OpenPGP experts targeted by long-feared ‘poisoning’ attack
- Bitcoin eats as much energy as Switzerland
- Mannequin Challenge videos teach computers to see
- Deepfake revenge porn now a crime in Virginia
Latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.