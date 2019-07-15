Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 8 July 2019
- Researchers hack VR worlds
- Privacy and security risks as Sign In with Apple tweaks Open ID protocol
- ISPs call Mozilla ‘Internet Villain’ for promoting DNS privacy
- New Year’s eve gaming DDoSer lulz himself into a 27-month sentence
Tuesday 9 July 2019
- Zoom flaw could force you into a meeting, expose your video feed
- Backdoor discovered in Ruby strong_password library
- Google suspends Trends emails after revealing murder suspect’s name
- Firefox to include tracker blocking report feature
- Apple aims privacy billboard at Google’s controversial smart-city
Wednesday 10 July 2019
- Two zero days and 15 critical flaws fixed in July’s Patch Tuesday
- Rogue Android apps ignore your permissions
- Instagram asks bullies, ‘Are you sure you want to say that?’
Thursday 11 July 2019
- Facial recognition surveillance must be banned, says Fight for the Future
- Intel patches SSD firmware and microprocessor diagnostic tool
- Cyberattack lands ship in hot water
- GDPR superpowers lead to whopper ICO fines for BA, Marriott
- “Mozilla aren’t villains after all” – ISPs back down after public outcry
Friday 12 July 2019
- IT pros: we’re understaffed, under-resourced and under pressure
- Hey, Google, why are your contractors listening to me?
- Windows 7 users upset by unwanted Patch Tuesday telemetry
- Apple Watch’s Walkie-Talkie app goes radio silent due to vulnerability
Saturday 13 July 2019
