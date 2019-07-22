Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 15 July 2019
- Instagram bug could have allowed anyone to take over your account
- Bust the password for an air-gapped machine – with its keyboard LEDs
- Apple quietly removes Zoom’s hidden web server from Macs
- FCC underwhelmed by carriers’ sluggish robocall efforts
- Ransomware attackers, US mayors say you should go jump in a lake
Tuesday 16 July 2019
- GandCrab ransomware revisited – is it back under a (R)evil new guise?
- Bluetooth LE’s anti-tracking technology beaten
- $5b privacy fine against Facebook seen as ‘chump change’
- Ransomware attackers demand $1.8m from US college
- Asian consortium plans blockchain-based mobile ID system
- Alan Turing chosen for the UK’s new £50 note – a cracking result!
Wednesday 17 July 2019
- RDP exposed: the wolves already at your door
- Microsoft, Google and Apple clouds banned in Germany’s schools
- Facebook rolls out anti-scam reporting tool in UK
- Researchers hide data in music – and human ears can’t detect it
Thursday 18 July 2019
- Series 2 launch episode – RDP exposed [PODCAST]
- Hacked Bluetooth hair straighteners are too hot to handle
- Google Chrome is ditching its XSS detection tool
- Still not using HTTPS? Firefox is about to shame you
Friday 19 July 2019
- Firefox to pile on more native privacy features
- Shapeshifting Morpheus chip aims to baffle hackers
- FaceApp privacy panic sets internet alight
This week's podcast
Here's our Series 2 Launch Episode, entitled RDP Exposed.
Host Anna Brading talks to Matt Boddy, Ben Jones and Mark Stockley about their latest research into RDP attacks and just how quickly crooks can (and will) find you online.
