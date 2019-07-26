Happy SysAdminDay 2019!

Can it really be 1011011012 days since the last System Administrator Appreciation day, you ask.
Yes, yes, it can. And it is.
But you didn’t need me to tell you that, because you could hardly miss the #SysAdminDay banners, the bunting, the witty cards, the mysterious deliveries of baked goods and the personal message of thanks from the CEO.
Wait, what, that didn’t happen in your organisation?
Ha. We’re kidding. Of course it didn’t – we know you’re invisible, but we see you. We see you in the server room, behind the pile of boxen carcasses (or should that be box carcassen?), checking stackoverflow, on the end of the ssh connection, down in the config and all up in the logs.
We see you, and we just wanted to say: nice tee.
It would be an exaggeration to say that sysadmins draw their power from amusing, esoteric and slightly faded T-shirts, but only just. So today we’re celebrating the style, self expression and social signalling of the sysadmins’ second skin.
If you’ve got a smartphone or a webcam handy, we’d love to see what you’ve got: film references, witty slogans or niche Norwegian heavy metal bands, we love them all.
And while you’re at it, perhaps you can settle a most important question for us…
Windows or Linux: who's got the best tees in IT?
So, on behalf of all your users, and your friends at Sophos. Happy #SysAdminDay everyone!