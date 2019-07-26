S2 Ep1: FaceApp, logic bombs and stranger danger – Naked Security Podcast

We’re finally back with Series 2 of the Naked Security Podcast. While you’ve been missing us, we’ve been working out how to improve the show and kitting out a dedicated studio.
You’ll now find longer episodes with more opportunities to get involved. Send us your general cybersecurity questions and join the discussion via social media or by commenting on our relevant articles.
In this week’s episode, host Anna Brading is joined by Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matt Boddy.
We investigate whether FaceApp is as dangerous as they say [12’57”], how to keep logic bombs out of your software [24’14”], and how to help youngsters stay safe online [35’06”].
Listen now and share your thoughts with us.
