Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

0 Weekly Summary
Monday Review
by

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.

Monday 22 July 2019

Tuesday 23 July 2019

Wednesday 24 July 2019

Thursday 25 July 2019

Friday 26 July 2019

Sunday 28 July 2019

This week’s Naked Security Live video

Duck explains the cloud and shares five tips for staying secure…

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

This week’s Naked Security podcast

In this week’s episode, host Anna Brading is joined by Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matt Boddy.

We investigate whether FaceApp is as dangerous as they say [12’57”], how to keep logic bombs out of your software [24’14”], and how to help youngsters stay safe online [35’06”].

LISTEN NOW

(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.)

News, straight to your inbox

Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux