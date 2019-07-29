Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 22 July 2019
- Chrome 76 blocks websites from detecting incognito mode
- Hacked Bulgarian database reaches online forums
- Stop facial recognition trials now, warns UK committee
Tuesday 23 July 2019
- SharePoint Online scam – sadly, phishing’s not dead
- Programmer from hell plants logic bombs to guarantee future work
- Big password hole in iOS 13 beta spotted by testers
- Your Android’s accelerometer could be used to eavesdrop on your calls
- FSB hackers drop files online
Wednesday 24 July 2019
- Apple’s July patchfest fixes bugs in multiple products
- Facebook admits to Messenger Kids security hole
Thursday 25 July 2019
- Facebook gets its wrist slapped $5b for fumbling our data, confirms FTC
- EvilGnome – Linux malware aimed at your desktop, not your servers
- New York City moves to protect citizens’ location data
- You can probably be identified from your anonymized data
Friday 26 July 2019
- S2 Ep1: FaceApp, logic bombs and stranger danger – Naked Security Podcast
- Sysadmins need to know – how DO you pronounce “sudo”?
- Happy SysAdminDay 2019!
- BlueKeep guides make imminent public exploit more likely
- Browser plug-ins peddled personal data from over 4m browsers
Sunday 28 July 2019
