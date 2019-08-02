S2 Ep2: EvilGnome, leaky browser add-ons and BlueKeep – Naked Security Podcast

We’re back in the rhythm of our weekly episodes with episode 2 from the new series.

This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Matt Boddy.

We discuss EvilGnome Linux malware [5’07”], the latest developments in the BlueKeep saga [15’53”] and whether your browser extensions are spying on you [28’08”].

I may have made an error with some of Anna’s audio, but we think it doesn’t ruin the episode enough to cull it entirely, you’ll know what I mean from around 15 minutes in. Bear with us (me) while we find our way around the shiny new studio!

With longer episodes we now have space to answer your questions, so if you want to ask us something, post it below or ask us on social media.

Listen now and share your thoughts with us.

