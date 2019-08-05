Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 29 July 2019
- NAS targeted by brute force ransomware attacks
- Three quarters of gamers suffer hate and harassment online
- Russia targeted all 50 states in 2016 election, Senate report says
Tuesday 30 July 2019
- Capital One breach – 100 million users’ data stolen
- Hackers target Telegram accounts through voicemail backdoor
- Listening in: Humans hear the private info Siri accidentally records
- US chases fraudulent bitcoin exchange BTC-e for $100m
- Post-Equifax settlement, NY updates data breach notification laws
Wednesday 31 July 2019
- ‘Urgent/11’ flaws affect 200 million devices – from routers to elevators
- iMessage bug could have allowed attackers to read data from any iPhone
- Georgia hit with malware yet again
- Cyberattacks on connected cars could gridlock entire cities
Thursday 1 August 2019
- Researchers hack camera in fake video attack
- North Carolina county falls for BEC scam, to the tune of $1,728,083
- Five Eyes nations demand access to encrypted messaging
Friday 2 August 2019
- S2 Ep2: EvilGnome, leaky browser add-ons and BlueKeep – Naked Security Podcast
- Space agency uses Raspberry Pi to solve satellite encryption puzzle
- 4 million Club Penguin Rewritten accounts exposed in breach
- Anime filter glitches, exposing face of one extremely smart vlogger
- Facebook is working on mind-reading
Latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
This week’s podcast
In series 2, episode 2, host Anna Brading talks to Matt Boddy, Paul Ducklin and Mark Stockley about EvilGnome Linux malware [5’07”], the latest developments in the BlueKeep saga [15’53”] and whether your browser extensions are spying on you [28’08”].
LISTEN NOW
(Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.)
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.
2 comments on “Monday review – the hot 20 stories of the week”
Ok where can I get that awesome tshirt on encryption shown above
https://shop.sophos.com/
Also – socks (including BSoD socks), laptop stickers (including my favourite, “For those about to code, we salute you”), fleeces and more.