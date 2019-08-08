S2 Ep3: Ransomware, surveillance and data theft – Naked Security Podcast

Episode 3 of the podcast is now live. This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Paul Ducklin, Mark Stockley and Ben Jones.
In this episode: Duck gives a short cybersecurity-flavoured eulogy for his father, who died last week [1’10”]; we lament the woeful state of stock imagery in the cybersecurity industry [3’27”]; Ben tells you how to keep the crooks out of your home network [8’21”]; we discuss whether the government should be able to read our private messages or not [18’10”]; and Mark shares the latest research from Sophos about the Baldr malware and the cybercrooks behind it [29’15”].
We love answering your questions on the show, so please comment below or ask us on social media!
Listen now and share your thoughts with us.
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.