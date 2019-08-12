Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 5 August 2019
- Google and Apple suspend contractor access to voice recordings
- Hackers exploit SMS gateways to text millions of US numbers
- FileZilla fixes show how far we’ve come since Heartbleed
Tuesday 6 August 2019
- Baldr malware unpicked with a little help from crooks’ bad opsec
- NVIDIA patches high-severity bugs in Windows GPUs and SHIELD
- Fake Dell support rep admits to talking US colleges out of $874,000
- GitHub ‘encourages’ hacking, says lawsuit following Capital One breach
- Attackers ransom bookseller’s exposed MongoDB database
Wednesday 7 August 2019
- Don’t let the crooks ‘borrow’ your home router as a hacking server
- Scammers recruiting money mules on dating sites is on the rise, says FBI
- Don’t fall for fake Equifax settlement sites, warns FTC
- Banking PINs exposed in Monzo secure storage slip-up
- Latest Android patches fix critical ‘QualPwn’ Wi-Fi flaws
Thursday 8 August 2019
- Update your iPhone – remote control holes revealed by researchers
- Twitter may have shared your data with its ad partners without your permission
- Cisco 220 Series Smart Switch owners told to apply urgent patch
- More than 2m AT&T phones illegally unlocked by bribed insiders
- S2 Ep3: Ransomware, surveillance and data theft – Naked Security Podcast
- Microsoft puts another nail in VBScript coffin
Friday 9 August 2019
- Blackmailed for Bitcoin – exchange rebuffs $3.5m ransom demand
- Instagram boots ad partner for location tracking and scraping stories
- Parents, it’s time to delete Pet Chat from your child’s LeapPad
- Your Skype Translator calls may be heard by humans
Latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
This week’s podcast
In series 2, episode 3, host Anna Brading talks to Ben Jones, Paul Ducklin and Mark Stockley. Duck gives a short cybersecurity-flavoured eulogy for his father, who died last week [1’10”]; we lament the woeful state of stock imagery in the cybersecurity industry [3’27”]; Ben tells you how to keep the crooks out of your home network [8’21”]; we discuss whether the government should be able to read our private messages or not [18’10”]; and Mark shares the latest research from Sophos about the Baldr malware and the cybercrooks behind it [29’15”].
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.