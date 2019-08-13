Android users menaced by pre-installed malware

How does malware find its way on to Android smartphones and tablets?
By some margin, it’s by way of Google’s Play Store, which despite repeated efforts to clean it up remains a recurring source of dodgy apps that sit somewhere between suspiciously misleading and downright malicious.
But according to a Black Hat presentation by Google Project Zero researcher Maddie Stone, there’s another route that’s nearly impossible for users to defend themselves against – malicious apps that have been factory pre-installed.
It starts with the sheer number of apps that now come with Android devices out of the box – somewhere between 100 and 400.
Criminals only need to subvert one of those, which has become a particular problem for cheaper smartphones using the Android Open Source Platform (AOSP) as opposed to the licensed ‘stock’ Google version that powers better-known brands.
Chamois botnet
She cited several instances encountered while doing her old job on Google’s Android Security team, including an SMS and click fraud botnet called Chamois which managed to infect at least 21 million devices from 2016 onwards.
The malware behind it proved harder to defeat than anticipated, in part because the company realised in March 2018 that in the case of 7.4 million devices the infection had been pre-installed in the supply chain.
Google was able to reduce pre-installed Chamois to a tenth of that level by 2019 but, unfortunately, Chamois was only one of several supply chain security issues it uncovered.
Others included 225 device makers either leaving diagnostic software on devices offering backdoor remote access, modified Android Framework code allowing spyware-level logging, or installing apps that had been programmed to bypass Google Play Protect (GPP) security.
Some of this was inadvertent, a case of OEMs messing around with settings to make their lives easier, but it was dangerous enough for Google to assign the issue a CVE number and software fix that outlawed the bypass in early 2019.
Supply chain complexity
The issue of supply chain malware has been rumbling away at a low level for some time, but this is the first time someone from Google has drawn attention to the issue in so much detail.
As Stone admits, stopping the problem is tougher than achieving the same thing for rogue apps that make it on to the Google Play Store, because detection must happen at a lower level beyond the knowledge of traditional security apps.
It’s also an inherent part of the complex OEM Android supply chain – contrast that with Apple, which controls the entire process for its iPhone.
With the cat now out of the bag regarding supply chain attacks on Android, Stone would like to see more third-party research into this software layer.
While a useful suggestion, this shouldn’t distract us from the fact that most users are still more likely to encounter bad apps in the one place many assume they won’t – Google’s Play Store.
7 comments on “Android users menaced by pre-installed malware”
My phone was ruined with these stupid “software” updated which have NEVER ever improved any phone I’ve ever had in fact quite the opposite and there exists NO customer service on any level anymore either this forces us to keep buying new phones.
I hope you update your security patches more frequently that your artwork…what is that supposed to be an HTC Dream? What modern Android even remotely resembles that? In today’s 2 second attention span world, I would imagine tons of readers look at that and think ‘outdated’ and move on without reading. Today every image matters.
My bad…It’s a rendering of a Nexus 1
Actually, it’s a generic mobile device of a generic age. One important thing to remember is that an enormous number of Android users out there *aren’t* using the latest and greatest hardware, even if they bought it recently, because they’re living in the developed world where disposable incomes are typically much lower than they are “in the West.”
Anyway, that image looks nothing like a Nexus 1 – the curves are in the wrong place. Looks more like an iPhone 6, to me. I say that because I still have one and it is still working just fine.
Some time back, and possibly still now, this was a problem with 3rd party tablets from China. The malware was dubbed Cloudsota, and managed to slip under the radar as far as media coverage went, but attracted a lot of attention from affected users since the tablets were plagued with issues (including constant injection / bombardment of ads) baked into the customised OS.
I bought one of the affected tablets from eBay, played with it for a while (not realising the problem at first, and then struggling to find any info on it) and finally lodged a complaint with the seller. That was ignored. So I complained to eBay about it, and shortly after the seller contacted me to say hey, here’s your money back, not admitting any fault just feel bad that you’re unhappy, basically. When I checked the tablet again, the malware had self-destructed and very little of it was left.
I raised it as an issue with eBay’s Trust and Safety Team; no idea what happened after that.
What can we, the end-users, do about this?
Dig around on your favourite search engine for a bit – see what other people think of the models you have in mind. Try before you buy in a mobile phone shop – see how many built-in apps there are. Go to Settings → Apps and notifications → See all N apps and check how many apps there are that can’t be removed. (When you drill down into an app’s App info page you will see buttons something like
[Uninstall] [Force stop]for apps that you aren’t forced to keep, or
[Disable] [Force stop]for “non-uninstallable” built-ins that can be temporarily turned off but not actually uninstalled. The more apps you can uninstall without hackerish tricks, the less bloatware you will need to live with forever.)
If you’re really keen, and a bit technical (or know someone whos is) you could visit one of the popular Android developer forums (e.g. XDA) to see if there are unofficial firmware ROMs for the model you’re interested in buying.
I’m not directly advocating or even suggesting that you buy a phone specifically to rip out the vendor’s firmware and replace it with a home-made version – that can end in security disaster all by itself if you aren’t careful – but if the model you buy can be unlocked, reflashed and rooted easily then at least you know that there is *some* way to get rid of vendor content you don’t like, even if it needs a bit of, ahem, hacking. (As long as you have permission – and if the phone is yours, you can give it to yourself – and are willing to take the risk that your phone might end up it with a bricked phone, i.e. ruined and non-functional, Android hacking can be both easier and more fun that you might first think. But you need to check the unlock/reflash/rootability status for the exact model you want to buy. Try Settings → About or look on the barcode label on the box the phone ships in if you can access one.)