S2 Ep4: iPhone holes, Android malware and romance scams – Naked Security Podcast

Episode 4 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!
This week host Anna Brading is joined by Paul Ducklin and Matt Boddy. They discuss how iPhone vulnerabilities have changed Apple’s attitude towards cybersecurity researchers [3’50”], the latest twist in romance scams where crooks are recruiting money mules via dating sites [12’43”], and malware in preinstalled apps on Android [26’09”].
As usual, we answer your questions on the show [39’43”] – this week: advice on how to get started in the cybersecurity industry, tips for securing your online life, and the thorny issue of whether mobile phones are making cybersecurity better or worse.
Do you have a question for next week? Simply comment below or ask us on social media.
Listen now and share your thoughts with us!
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.