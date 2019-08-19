Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we've written in the last seven days – it's weekly roundup time.
Monday 12 August 2019
- Hacking 4G hotspots – when did you last update?
- Apple will hand out unlocked iPhones to vetted researchers
- Facebook facial recognition: class action suit gets court’s go ahead
- GDPR privacy can be defeated using right of access requests
Tuesday 13 August 2019
- Fake news doesn’t (always) fool mice
- Hacked devices can be turned into acoustic weapons
- Chrome Incognito mode detection fix busted by researchers
- Android users menaced by pre-installed malware
Wednesday 14 August 2019
- Patch time! Microsoft warns of new worm-ready RDP bugs
- Fortnite World Cup champion and family swatted while live streaming
- Coinbase explains background to June zero-day Firefox attack
- 4 ‘despicables’ jailed for running hidden worldwide child abuse forums
Thursday 15 August 2019
- Firefox fixes “master password” security bypass bug
- S2 Ep4: iPhone holes, Android malware and romance scams – Naked Security Podcast
- Serious flaws in six printer brands discovered, fixed
- ‘NULL’ license plate gets security researcher $12K in tickets
- Hacking forum spills rival’s 321,000 member database
- Facebook got humans to listen in on some Messenger voice chats
Friday 16 August 2019
- iPhone holes and Android malware – how to keep your phone safe
- Google removes option to disable Nest cams’ status light
- Police site DDoSer/bomb hoaxer caught after jeering on social media
- Microsoft won’t shift on AI recordings policy
Latest video
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
This week’s podcast
This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Paul Ducklin and Matt Boddy. They discuss how iPhone vulnerabilities have changed Apple’s attitude towards cybersecurity researchers [3’50”], the latest twist in romance scams where crooks are recruiting money mules via dating sites [12’43”], and malware in preinstalled apps on Android [26’09”].
As usual, we answer your questions on the show [39’43”] – this week: advice on how to get started in the cybersecurity industry, tips for securing your online life, and the thorny issue of whether mobile phones are making cybersecurity better or worse.
LISTEN NOW
Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.
News, straight to your inbox
Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don't miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.