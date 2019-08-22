S2 Ep5: Phishing, eavesdropping voice assistants and quick fire questions – Naked Security Podcast

Episode 5 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!
This week, host Anna Brading is joind by Ben Jones and Matt Boddy to discuss whether big tech companies like Apple, Google and Facebook are spying on you [1’43”], and to dig into the murky world of phishing [15’57”]. This week there’s also a longer Q&A section [31’04”] to answer your burning cybersecurity questions.
Do you have a question for next week’s epiosde? Comment below or ask us on social media.
