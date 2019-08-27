Weekly review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we wrote last week – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 19 August 2019
- Did Facebook know about “View As” bug before 2018 breach?
- Multiple HTTP/2 DoS flaws found by Netflix
- 61 impacted versions of Apache Struts left off security advisories
Tuesday 20 August 2019
- Apple iOS update ends in jailbroken iPhones (if that’s what you want)
- Chrome users ignoring warnings to change breached passwords
- Scammers use bogus search results to fool voice assistants
- Serious Security: Phishing in the cloud – the freemium way
Wednesday 21 August 2019
- Webcam woes – world’s oldest online camera struggles with security
- HOAX ALERT! Facebook ‘deadline’ on making your content public is fake
- Ransomware disrupts 22 Texas government departments
- Google patches 8 security holes in Nest cameras
Thursday 22 August 2019
- Quick thinking by Portland Public Schools stops $2.9m BEC scam
- Humans may have been listening to you via your Xbox
- S2 Ep5: Phishing, eavesdropping voice assistants and quick fire questions – Naked Security Podcast
- Facebook delivers ‘clear history’ tool that doesn’t ‘clear’ anything
- Update now! Microsoft patches its Android RDP app to fix flaw
- Massive MoviePass database found exposed on public server
- The Silence hacking crew grows louder
Friday 23 August 2019
- Instagram phishing uses 2FA as a lure
- ‘Privacy policy change’ hoax infects Instagram; it confirms it’s crud
- Bumper Cisco patches fix four new ‘critical’ vulnerabilities
This week's podcast
This week on the Naked Security podcast we discuss whether big tech companies are spying on you and the latest phishing scams.
This week's Naked Security Live video
