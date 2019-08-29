S2 Ep6: Instagram phishing, jailbreaking and social media hoaxes – Naked Security Podcast

Episode 6 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!

This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Mark Stockley and Paul Ducklin to discuss jailbreaking iPhones [2’50”], sophisticated Instagram phishing [14’02”] and the latest social media hoax [28’23”].

As always, we love answering your cybersecurity questions on the show – simply comment below or ask us on social media.

Listen now and tell us what you think!

