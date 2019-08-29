Episode 6 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!
This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Mark Stockley and Paul Ducklin to discuss jailbreaking iPhones [2’50”], sophisticated Instagram phishing [14’02”] and the latest social media hoax [28’23”].
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.
2 comments on “S2 Ep6: Instagram phishing, jailbreaking and social media hoaxes – Naked Security Podcast”
When try to download MP3 file, get:
The download cannot be saved because an unknown error occurred.
Please try again.
Hmmm. Not sure what to advise you – could it be your combination of OS, browser and browser plugins and download settings?
I tested the download link in the article using Edge on Windows 10, Firefox on macOS and Safari on iOS and macOS; all of them fetched the file fine. Because I can’t get it _not_ to work I can’t really do any troubleshooting at this end.
Does the audio play if you click in the media player in the article?