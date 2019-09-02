Monday review – the hot 18 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Tuesday 27 August 2019
- GitHub joins WebAuthn club
- Hostinger upgrades password security after 14m accounts breached
- Court squeezes $1 million back from convicted phisher
Wednesday 28 August 2019
- Emergency iOS patch fixes jailbreaking flaw for second time
- Romance scams – 80 people charged with ripping off millions of dollars
- Android 10 coming soon, with important privacy upgrades
- Report: 53% of social media logins are fraudulent
Thursday 29 August 2019
- S2 Ep6: Instagram phishing, jailbreaking and social media hoaxes – Naked Security Podcast
- Web clickjacking fraud makes a comeback thanks to JavaScript tricks
- Video captures glitching Mississippi voting machines flipping votes
- Microsoft may still be violating privacy rules, says Dutch regulator
Friday 30 August 2019
- @jack’s twitter attacked, phone number hacked
- Sophisticated iPhone hacking went unnoticed for over two years
- Botnet targets set-top boxes using Android OS
- Facebook: ‘Technical error’ let strangers into Messenger Kids chats
- Apple apologizes for humans listening to Siri clips, changes policy
- Google warns of system-controlling Chrome bug
Business Email Compromise (BEC) is kind of like phishing, except that the crooks are already inside your email and keeping tabs on your business. Here’s how to make sure it doesn’t happen to you…
This week’s podcast
This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Mark Stockley and Paul Ducklin to discuss jailbreaking iPhones [2’50”], sophisticated Instagram phishing [14’02”] and the latest social media hoax [28’23”].
