Episode 7 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!
This week, host Anna Brading is joined by Mark Stockley, Paul Ducklin and Matt Boddy. Anna revisits her childhood limerick horror [1’06”], Duck talks iPhone zero days [3’49”], Matt discusses Android botnets [18’25”], and Mark finds out how the founder and CEO of Twitter had his account hijacked [31’07”].
