Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

0 Weekly Summary
Monday Review
by

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.

Monday 2 September 2019

Tuesday 3 September 2019

Wednesday 4 September 2019

Thursday 5 September 2019

Friday 6 September 2019

Latest Naked Security Live video

Following our recent article about hackers exploiting unpatched WordPress plugins to take over other people’s websites and blogs, here are Harry and Duck talking about WordPress, plugins and patching.

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

This week’s podcast

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.

News, straight to your inbox

Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux