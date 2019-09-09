Monday review – the hot 21 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 2 September 2019
- WordPress sites are being backdoored with rogue admin users
- Google throws bug bounty bucks at mega-popular third-party apps
- Capital One cryptojacking suspect indicted
Tuesday 3 September 2019
- iPhone attack may have targeted Android and Windows too
- China’s new face-swapping app Zao gets whiplash-fast privacy backlash
- FBI asks Google for help finding criminals
- XKCD forums breached
Wednesday 4 September 2019
- Facebook loses control of key used to sign Android app
- QR codes need security revamp, says creator
- YouTube reportedly to be fined up to $200m over COPPA investigation
- EFF and Mozilla scold Venmo over app’s privacy failings
Thursday 5 September 2019
- Raspberry Pi blasted into space, sends back video of Earth
- Scammers deepfake CEO’s voice to talk underling into $243,000 transfer
- Firefox won’t follow Chrome’s anti-ad-blocker changes, says Mozilla
- Android gets September update as price of flaws soars
- Author of record-setting IoT botnets pleads guilty
- S2 Ep7: iPhone attack, Twitter hack and Android bots – Naked Security Podcast
Friday 6 September 2019
- Database exposed 133 million US Facebook users’ phone numbers
- YouTube fined $170m for covertly tracking kids online
- Facebook expands use of face recognition
- Twitter turns off SMS texting after @Jack hijacking
Following our recent article about hackers exploiting unpatched WordPress plugins to take over other people's websites and blogs, here are Harry and Duck talking about WordPress, plugins and patching.
