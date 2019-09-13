Just how private are your browsing habits?

In the past few days, we’ve written about both Mozilla and Google adopting DNS-over-HTTPS in their browsers.

We’re supposed to use HTTPS wherever we can, so “something-over-HTTPS” sounds as though it ought to be more secure than “the-same-something-not-encrypted-at-all”…

…and yet not everyone is happy about this whole DNS-over-HTTPS thing.

Can more security really mean less privacy? We went live to discuss the issues:

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

