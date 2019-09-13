In the past few days, we’ve written about both Mozilla and Google adopting DNS-over-HTTPS in their browsers.
We’re supposed to use HTTPS wherever we can, so “something-over-HTTPS” sounds as though it ought to be more secure than “the-same-something-not-encrypted-at-all”…
…and yet not everyone is happy about this whole DNS-over-HTTPS thing.
Can more security really mean less privacy? We went live to discuss the issues:
(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)
3 comments on “Just how private are your browsing habits?”
Call me dumb, but I don’t understand why browser has to query DNS for every web page of a website we visit. Why can’t it cache the DNS query results for 2-3 hours to avoid redundant queries? This way the meta data collectible by DNS provider would be much less significant and raises much less privacy concerns.
It does cache the data, but [a] one lookup is enough and [b] in this modern era of content delivery networks where web pages are served from one of tens, hundreds, thousands of different possible locations to adapt to changes in load, DNS caching times are often a lot shorter than 2 hours anyway. Five minutes is pretty common these days – after than much time has passed you’re supposed to check back with the DNS network in case of changes.
Been using simple DNSCript for a while so ALL my DNS traffic is secure (as far as i know).
Good to see the masses adopting it.