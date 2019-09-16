Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 9 September 2019
- WordPress 5.2.3 fixes new clutch of security vulnerabilities
- Brave accuses Google of sidestepping GDPR
- Facebook launches $10m deepfake detection project
- US city balks at paying $5.3 million ransomware demand
- Patch early, patch often – and patch everything!
Tuesday 10 September 2019
- Mozilla increases browser privacy with encrypted DNS
- Google & Apple pushed to reveal gun scope app users’ names to feds
- Chrome bumps ineffective EV certificates off the omnibar
- Critical TLS flaw opens Exim servers to remote compromise
Wednesday 11 September 2019
- Wikipedia fights off huge DDoS attack
- LinkedIn can’t block public profile data scraping, court rules
- Telegram fixes ‘unsend message’ bug that held on to your pictures
- Facebook says location data in iOS 13, Android 10 may be confusing
Thursday 12 September 2019
- S2 Ep8: Facebook leak, $5m ransoms, DNS angst – Naked Security Podcast
- September 2019’s Patch Tuesday: 2 zero-days, 17 critical bugs
- Massive email fraud bust snares 281 suspects
- Google experiments with DNS-over-HTTPS in Chrome
- Error-laden phone location data suspended from use in Danish courts
Friday 13 September 2019
- Just how private are your browsing habits?
- Intel: SSH-stealing NetCAT bug not really a problem
- Leaky database full of fake Groupon emails turns out to belong to crooks
- Mozilla Private Network VPN gives Firefox another privacy boost
- Fin7 sysadmin pleads guilty to running IT for billion-dollar crime syndicate
This week’s podcast
Peter fights complex and advanced malware here at Sophos and joined us to share the latest ransomware trends [0’37”]. Ben discusses a recent leak of Facebook data that led to the exposure of more than 100 million phone numbers [15’50”] and Duck explains why not everyone is happy about Mozilla’s move towards DNS over HTTPS [31’36”].
And here’s our latest fun animation based on last week’s episode.
This week’s Naked Security Live video
