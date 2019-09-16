Monday review – the hot 23 stories of the week

0 Weekly Summary
Monday Review
by

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.

Monday 9 September 2019

Tuesday 10 September 2019

Wednesday 11 September 2019

Thursday 12 September 2019

Friday 13 September 2019

This week’s podcast

Peter fights complex and advanced malware here at Sophos and joined us to share the latest ransomware trends [0’37”]. Ben discusses a recent leak of Facebook data that led to the exposure of more than 100 million phone numbers [15’50”] and Duck explains why not everyone is happy about Mozilla’s move towards DNS over HTTPS [31’36”].

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.

And here’s our latest fun animation based on last week’s episode.

This week’s Naked Security Live video

(Watch directly on YouTube if the video won’t play here.)

News, straight to your inbox

Would you like to keep up with all the stories we write? Why not sign up for our daily newsletter to make sure you don’t miss anything. You can easily unsubscribe if you decide you no longer want it.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux