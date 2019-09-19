S2 Ep9: DDoSes, privacy and network hacks – Naked Security Podcast

1 Podcast
by

Episode 9 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!

I hosted the show again this week with Mark Stockley, Paul Ducklin and special guest Greg Iddon.

Greg discusses the most disruptive DDoS attack in recent memory affecting Wikipedia [5’17”], Mark shares another privacy boost for Firefox users [15’39]” and Duck explains why SSH-stealing NetCAT is not really a problem [29’30”].

Listen now and tell us what you think!

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux