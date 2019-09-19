Episode 9 of the Naked Security Podcast is now live!
I hosted the show again this week with Mark Stockley, Paul Ducklin and special guest Greg Iddon.
Greg discusses the most disruptive DDoS attack in recent memory affecting Wikipedia [5’17”], Mark shares another privacy boost for Firefox users [15’39]” and Duck explains why SSH-stealing NetCAT is not really a problem [29’30”].
Listen now and tell us what you think!
Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.
One comment on “S2 Ep9: DDoSes, privacy and network hacks – Naked Security Podcast”
As a Dvorak user, I must point out that bringing a keyboard everywhere is completely unnecessary if you’re a touch typist (many of us are) – I just use standard Qwerty keyboards and remap the input in the OS.