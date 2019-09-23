Monday review – the hot 22 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 16 September 2019
- iPhone lockscreen bypass: iOS 13 tricked into showing your contacts
- Google fixes Chromebook 2FA flaw in ‘built-in security key’
- Simjacker silent phone hack could affect a billion users
- Tiny Pacific nation forges ahead with national cryptocurrency
Tuesday 17 September 2019
- Robocalls now flooding US phones with 200m calls per day
- Former hacker warns against password reuse
- US Treasury targets North Korean hacking groups
- Teen music hacker arrested in UK for stealing bands’ unreleased music
Wednesday 18 September 2019
- WannaCry – the worm that just won’t die
- Is $100 million enough to save the web from ads?
- Leaky database spills data on 20 million Ecuadorians and businesses
- Common storage and router devices are still hopelessly broken
- Teenage gamer jailed over lethal swatting
Thursday 19 September 2019
- Air Force to offer up a satellite to hackers at Defcon 2020
- Researchers find 737 million medical images exposed on the internet
- US files suit against Snowden to keep book profits out of his hands
- S2 Ep9: DDoSes, privacy and network hacks – Naked Security Podcast
- No surprises in the top 25 most dangerous software errors
Friday 20 September 2019
- Server-squashing zero-day published for phpMyAdmin tool
- IBM’s new 53-qubit quantum ‘mainframe’ is live in the cloud
- Report: Use of AI surveillance is growing around the world
- Facebook Libra rejected by France as “dangerous”
