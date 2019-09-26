S2 Ep10: Emotet’s back, mutant WannaCry and Insta scam – Naked Security Podcast

0 Podcast
by

Episode 10 of the Naked Security podcast is now available.

Anna Brading is back to host the show this week with Mark Stockley, Ben Jones and special guest Peter Mackenzie.

Ben explains why Emotet is back [2’54”], Peter discusses his latest research into WannaCry [18’37”] and Mark shares the latest Instagram phish [33’36”].

LISTEN NOW

Click-and-drag on the soundwaves below to skip to any point in the podcast.

Audio player above not working? Download MP3, listen on Soundcloud or on Apple Podcasts, or access via Spotify.

Listen and rate via iTunes... Sophos podcasts on Soundcloud... RSS feed of Sophos podcasts...

Free tools

Sophos Home

Sophos Home
for Windows and Mac
Hitman Pro

Hitman Pro
 
Sophos Mobile Security for Android

Sophos Mobile Security
for Android
Virus Removal Tool

Virus Removal Tool
Antivirus for Linux

Antivirus
for Linux