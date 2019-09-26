S2 Ep10: Emotet’s back, mutant WannaCry and Insta scam – Naked Security Podcast

Episode 10 of the Naked Security podcast is now available.
Anna Brading is back to host the show this week with Mark Stockley, Ben Jones and special guest Peter Mackenzie.
Ben explains why Emotet is back [2’54”], Peter discusses his latest research into WannaCry [18’37”] and Mark shares the latest Instagram phish [33’36”].
