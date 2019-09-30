Monday review – the hot 24 stories of the week

Get yourself up to date with everything we’ve written in the last seven days – it’s weekly roundup time.
Monday 23 September 2019
- Google pulls more fake adblockers from Chrome Web Store
- Investors accuse FedEx of lying, stock dumping after NotPetya attack
- Could EarEcho change the way we authenticate our phones?
- Two charged with tech-support scamming the elderly for $10m
- WannaCry – and why it never went away
Tuesday 24 September 2019
- Instagram phish poses as copyright infringement warning – don’t click!
- YouTube ‘influencers’ get 2FA tokens phished
- Facebook has booted tens of thousands of data-grabbing apps
- Apple restricts old adblocking tech
- Jira development and ticketing software hit by critical flaws
Wednesday 25 September 2019
- Microsoft rushes out fix for Internet Explorer zero-day
- Google wins landmark case: Right to be forgotten only applies in EU
- Patch released for Windows-pwning VPN bug
- Twitter’s new policy bans financial scams
Thursday 26 September 2019
- S2 Ep10: Emotet’s back, mutant WannaCry and Insta scam – Naked Security Podcast
- Hackers are infecting WordPress sites via a defunct plug-in
- Russian pleads guilty in massive JPMorgan hacking scheme
- Update ColdFusion now! Emergency patch for critical flaws
- Vimeo sued for storing faceprints of people without their say-so
Friday 27 September 2019
- ‘Fleeceware’ Play store apps quietly charging up to $250
- Apple users, patch now! The ‘bug that got away’ has been fixed
- Chrome cripples movie studio Mac Pros
- Google made thousands of deepfakes to aid detection efforts
- Match knowingly puts people at risk from scammers, FTC charges
Latest podcast – S2 Ep10
In last week’s podcast, Ben explains why Emotet is back [2’54”], Peter discusses his latest research into WannaCry [18’37”] and Mark shares the latest Instagram phish [33’36”].
Our latest Facebook Live video
Mark and Anna discuss ways to prevent your Instagram account being hijacked…
